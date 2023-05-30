GFL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 99.75% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.80 512.03 318.52 Other Operating Income -- 4.36 -- Total Income From Operations 0.80 516.39 318.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 34.29 19.61 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.31 31.95 22.81 Depreciation -- 78.66 73.54 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.34 280.03 177.44 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 91.46 25.12 Other Income 0.08 5.15 7.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 96.61 32.88 Interest -- 69.06 64.31 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.23 27.55 -31.43 Exceptional Items 2,450.27 -24.38 -- P/L Before Tax 2,450.50 3.17 -31.43 Tax 137.07 44.77 -3.44 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,313.43 -41.60 -27.99 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,313.43 -41.60 -27.99 Minority Interest -- 22.80 15.89 Share Of P/L Of Associates -55.22 -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,258.21 -18.80 -12.10 Equity Share Capital 10.99 10.99 10.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 205.57 -3.79 -2.55 Diluted EPS 205.57 -3.79 -2.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 205.57 -3.79 -2.55 Diluted EPS 205.57 -3.79 -2.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited