GFL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 99.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GFL are:Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in March 2023 down 99.75% from Rs. 318.52 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,258.21 crore in March 2023 up 18762.89% from Rs. 12.10 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 99.78% from Rs. 106.42 crore in March 2022.
GFL EPS has increased to Rs. 205.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.55 in March 2022.
|GFL shares closed at 55.55 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.64% returns over the last 6 months and -17.58% over the last 12 months.
|GFL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.80
|512.03
|318.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|4.36
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.80
|516.39
|318.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|34.29
|19.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.31
|31.95
|22.81
|Depreciation
|--
|78.66
|73.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|280.03
|177.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|91.46
|25.12
|Other Income
|0.08
|5.15
|7.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.23
|96.61
|32.88
|Interest
|--
|69.06
|64.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.23
|27.55
|-31.43
|Exceptional Items
|2,450.27
|-24.38
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,450.50
|3.17
|-31.43
|Tax
|137.07
|44.77
|-3.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,313.43
|-41.60
|-27.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,313.43
|-41.60
|-27.99
|Minority Interest
|--
|22.80
|15.89
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-55.22
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,258.21
|-18.80
|-12.10
|Equity Share Capital
|10.99
|10.99
|10.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|205.57
|-3.79
|-2.55
|Diluted EPS
|205.57
|-3.79
|-2.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|205.57
|-3.79
|-2.55
|Diluted EPS
|205.57
|-3.79
|-2.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited