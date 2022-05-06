GFL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 318.52 crore, up 250.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 318.52 crore in March 2022 up 250.41% from Rs. 90.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.10 crore in March 2022 up 71.89% from Rs. 43.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.42 crore in March 2022 up 620.51% from Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2021.

GFL shares closed at 72.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.07% returns over the last 6 months and 3.13% over the last 12 months.