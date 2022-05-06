 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GFL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 318.52 crore, up 250.41% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GFL are:

Net Sales at Rs 318.52 crore in March 2022 up 250.41% from Rs. 90.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.10 crore in March 2022 up 71.89% from Rs. 43.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.42 crore in March 2022 up 620.51% from Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2021.

GFL shares closed at 72.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.07% returns over the last 6 months and 3.13% over the last 12 months.

GFL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 318.52 297.03 85.66
Other Operating Income -- -- 5.24
Total Income From Operations 318.52 297.03 90.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.61 18.29 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.81 24.18 26.10
Depreciation 73.54 73.81 70.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 177.44 122.58 78.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.12 58.17 -83.58
Other Income 7.76 6.16 28.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.88 64.33 -55.34
Interest 64.31 64.49 62.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -31.43 -0.16 -117.35
Exceptional Items -- -- -4.38
P/L Before Tax -31.43 -0.16 -121.73
Tax -3.44 0.09 -27.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -27.99 -0.25 -94.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -27.99 -0.25 -94.71
Minority Interest 15.89 0.74 50.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 1.55
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -12.10 0.49 -43.05
Equity Share Capital 10.99 10.99 10.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.55 -0.02 -8.48
Diluted EPS -2.55 -0.02 -8.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.55 -0.02 -8.48
Diluted EPS -2.55 -0.02 -8.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 6, 2022
