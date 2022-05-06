GFL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 318.52 crore, up 250.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GFL are:
Net Sales at Rs 318.52 crore in March 2022 up 250.41% from Rs. 90.90 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.10 crore in March 2022 up 71.89% from Rs. 43.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.42 crore in March 2022 up 620.51% from Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2021.
GFL shares closed at 72.50 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.07% returns over the last 6 months and 3.13% over the last 12 months.
|
|GFL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|318.52
|297.03
|85.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|5.24
|Total Income From Operations
|318.52
|297.03
|90.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.61
|18.29
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.81
|24.18
|26.10
|Depreciation
|73.54
|73.81
|70.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|177.44
|122.58
|78.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.12
|58.17
|-83.58
|Other Income
|7.76
|6.16
|28.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.88
|64.33
|-55.34
|Interest
|64.31
|64.49
|62.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-31.43
|-0.16
|-117.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-4.38
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.43
|-0.16
|-121.73
|Tax
|-3.44
|0.09
|-27.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.99
|-0.25
|-94.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.99
|-0.25
|-94.71
|Minority Interest
|15.89
|0.74
|50.11
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|1.55
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.10
|0.49
|-43.05
|Equity Share Capital
|10.99
|10.99
|10.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.55
|-0.02
|-8.48
|Diluted EPS
|-2.55
|-0.02
|-8.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.55
|-0.02
|-8.48
|Diluted EPS
|-2.55
|-0.02
|-8.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited