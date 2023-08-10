GFL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, down 99.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in June 2023 down 99.86% from Rs. 582.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.21 crore in June 2023 down 148.7% from Rs. 25.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 down 99.79% from Rs. 217.89 crore in June 2022.

GFL shares closed at 73.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.10% returns over the last 6 months and -1.40% over the last 12 months.