English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    GFL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, down 99.86% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GFL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in June 2023 down 99.86% from Rs. 582.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.21 crore in June 2023 down 148.7% from Rs. 25.07 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 down 99.79% from Rs. 217.89 crore in June 2022.

    GFL shares closed at 73.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.10% returns over the last 6 months and -1.40% over the last 12 months.

    GFL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.840.80582.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.840.80582.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.160.3127.32
    Depreciation----75.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.310.34344.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.370.15135.31
    Other Income0.090.087.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.460.23142.50
    Interest----65.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.460.2376.68
    Exceptional Items--2,450.27--
    P/L Before Tax0.462,450.5076.68
    Tax-1.47137.0719.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.932,313.4357.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.932,313.4357.26
    Minority Interest-----32.19
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-14.14-55.22--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.212,258.2125.07
    Equity Share Capital10.9910.9910.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.11205.575.21
    Diluted EPS-1.11205.575.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.11205.575.21
    Diluted EPS-1.11205.575.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #GFL #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!