 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GFL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 582.97 crore, up 2513.04% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GFL are:

Net Sales at Rs 582.97 crore in June 2022 up 2513.04% from Rs. 22.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.07 crore in June 2022 up 144.98% from Rs. 55.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.89 crore in June 2022 up 935.47% from Rs. 26.08 crore in June 2021.

GFL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.07 in June 2021.

GFL shares closed at 77.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.02% returns over the last 6 months and 6.79% over the last 12 months.

GFL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 582.97 318.52 22.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 582.97 318.52 22.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 19.61 1.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.32 22.81 24.85
Depreciation 75.39 73.54 72.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 344.95 177.44 25.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.31 25.12 -102.27
Other Income 7.19 7.76 3.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.50 32.88 -98.96
Interest 65.82 64.31 64.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 76.68 -31.43 -163.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 76.68 -31.43 -163.66
Tax 19.42 -3.44 -40.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 57.26 -27.99 -122.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 57.26 -27.99 -122.84
Minority Interest -32.19 15.89 65.85
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 1.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.07 -12.10 -55.73
Equity Share Capital 10.99 10.99 10.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.21 -2.55 -11.07
Diluted EPS 5.21 -2.55 -11.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.21 -2.55 -11.07
Diluted EPS 5.21 -2.55 -11.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #GFL #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.