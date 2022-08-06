GFL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 582.97 crore, up 2513.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 582.97 crore in June 2022 up 2513.04% from Rs. 22.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.07 crore in June 2022 up 144.98% from Rs. 55.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.89 crore in June 2022 up 935.47% from Rs. 26.08 crore in June 2021.

GFL EPS has increased to Rs. 5.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.07 in June 2021.

GFL shares closed at 77.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.02% returns over the last 6 months and 6.79% over the last 12 months.