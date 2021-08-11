GFL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.31 crore, down 77.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.31 crore in June 2021 down 77.35% from Rs. 98.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.73 crore in June 2021 up 23.69% from Rs. 73.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.08 crore in June 2021 down 256.07% from Rs. 16.71 crore in June 2020.

GFL shares closed at 67.90 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given -20.58% returns over the last 6 months and -24.60% over the last 12 months.