 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GFL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 516.39 crore, up 73.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GFL are:Net Sales at Rs 516.39 crore in December 2022 up 73.85% from Rs. 297.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2022 down 3936.73% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.27 crore in December 2022 up 26.88% from Rs. 138.14 crore in December 2021. GFL shares closed at 61.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.18% returns over the last 6 months and -11.91% over the last 12 months.
GFL
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations512.03375.00297.03
Other Operating Income4.36----
Total Income From Operations516.39375.00297.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials34.2925.9818.29
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.9528.5124.18
Depreciation78.6677.4173.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses280.03235.27122.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.467.8358.17
Other Income5.156.736.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.6114.5664.33
Interest69.0667.5764.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.55-53.01-0.16
Exceptional Items-24.38----
P/L Before Tax3.17-53.01-0.16
Tax44.77-12.960.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-41.60-40.05-0.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-41.60-40.05-0.25
Minority Interest22.8022.760.74
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-18.80-17.290.49
Equity Share Capital10.9910.9910.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.79-3.64-0.02
Diluted EPS-3.79-3.64-0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.79-3.64-0.02
Diluted EPS-3.79-3.64-0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #GFL #Results
first published: Feb 1, 2023 11:33 pm