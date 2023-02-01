GFL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 516.39 crore, up 73.85% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 512.03 375.00 297.03 Other Operating Income 4.36 -- -- Total Income From Operations 516.39 375.00 297.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 34.29 25.98 18.29 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 31.95 28.51 24.18 Depreciation 78.66 77.41 73.81 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 280.03 235.27 122.58 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.46 7.83 58.17 Other Income 5.15 6.73 6.16 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.61 14.56 64.33 Interest 69.06 67.57 64.49 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.55 -53.01 -0.16 Exceptional Items -24.38 -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.17 -53.01 -0.16 Tax 44.77 -12.96 0.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -41.60 -40.05 -0.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -41.60 -40.05 -0.25 Minority Interest 22.80 22.76 0.74 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -18.80 -17.29 0.49 Equity Share Capital 10.99 10.99 10.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.79 -3.64 -0.02 Diluted EPS -3.79 -3.64 -0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.79 -3.64 -0.02 Diluted EPS -3.79 -3.64 -0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited