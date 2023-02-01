English
    GFL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 516.39 crore, up 73.85% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GFL are:Net Sales at Rs 516.39 crore in December 2022 up 73.85% from Rs. 297.03 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2022 down 3936.73% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.27 crore in December 2022 up 26.88% from Rs. 138.14 crore in December 2021.GFL shares closed at 61.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.18% returns over the last 6 months and -11.91% over the last 12 months.
    GFL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations512.03375.00297.03
    Other Operating Income4.36----
    Total Income From Operations516.39375.00297.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.2925.9818.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.9528.5124.18
    Depreciation78.6677.4173.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses280.03235.27122.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.467.8358.17
    Other Income5.156.736.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.6114.5664.33
    Interest69.0667.5764.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.55-53.01-0.16
    Exceptional Items-24.38----
    P/L Before Tax3.17-53.01-0.16
    Tax44.77-12.960.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-41.60-40.05-0.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-41.60-40.05-0.25
    Minority Interest22.8022.760.74
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-18.80-17.290.49
    Equity Share Capital10.9910.9910.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.79-3.64-0.02
    Diluted EPS-3.79-3.64-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.79-3.64-0.02
    Diluted EPS-3.79-3.64-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
