GFL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 516.39 crore, up 73.85% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for GFL are:Net Sales at Rs 516.39 crore in December 2022 up 73.85% from Rs. 297.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.80 crore in December 2022 down 3936.73% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.27 crore in December 2022 up 26.88% from Rs. 138.14 crore in December 2021.
|GFL shares closed at 61.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.18% returns over the last 6 months and -11.91% over the last 12 months.
|GFL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|512.03
|375.00
|297.03
|Other Operating Income
|4.36
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|516.39
|375.00
|297.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.29
|25.98
|18.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.95
|28.51
|24.18
|Depreciation
|78.66
|77.41
|73.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|280.03
|235.27
|122.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|91.46
|7.83
|58.17
|Other Income
|5.15
|6.73
|6.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|96.61
|14.56
|64.33
|Interest
|69.06
|67.57
|64.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.55
|-53.01
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|-24.38
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.17
|-53.01
|-0.16
|Tax
|44.77
|-12.96
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.60
|-40.05
|-0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.60
|-40.05
|-0.25
|Minority Interest
|22.80
|22.76
|0.74
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-18.80
|-17.29
|0.49
|Equity Share Capital
|10.99
|10.99
|10.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.79
|-3.64
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-3.79
|-3.64
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.79
|-3.64
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-3.79
|-3.64
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited