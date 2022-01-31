GFL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 297.03 crore, up 1865.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 297.03 crore in December 2021 up 1865.78% from Rs. 15.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021 up 100.97% from Rs. 50.57 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.14 crore in December 2021 up 3404.78% from Rs. 4.18 crore in December 2020.

GFL shares closed at 67.85 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.56% returns over the last 6 months and -23.76% over the last 12 months.