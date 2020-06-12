Geojit Financial Q4 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 19.7 crore

Geojit Financial Services on Friday reported more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 19.70 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. It had posted Rs 7.43 crore net profit during the same period of 2018-19.

Income in March quarter of FY20 increased to Rs 82.68 crore from Rs 76.43 crore in year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

For the entire FY20, the net profit increased to Rs 50.58 crore from Rs 27.72 crore in year-ago period. Income during the year, however, decreased to Rs 306.37 crore compared to Rs 309.77 crore a year earlier.

Geojit group provides various financial services including brokerage, credit and investment under various subsidiaries.

On COVID-19 situation, it said the company does not anticipate any material uncertainties which affects its liquidity position and also ability to continue as a going concern.

"However, the impact assessment of COVID-19 is a continuing process given the uncertainties associated with its nature and duration," it added.