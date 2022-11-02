 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Geojit Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.28 crore, down 10.65% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Geojit Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 111.28 crore in September 2022 down 10.65% from Rs. 124.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.39 crore in September 2022 down 35.94% from Rs. 39.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.77 crore in September 2022 down 29.76% from Rs. 59.47 crore in September 2021.

Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 48.55 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -40.14% over the last 12 months.

Geojit Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 111.28 96.29 124.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 111.28 96.29 124.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.66 31.99 32.11
Depreciation 7.04 6.51 6.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.20 0.34 0.46
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.82 30.32 32.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.57 27.12 53.15
Other Income 0.16 0.21 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.73 27.33 53.46
Interest 1.44 1.74 1.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.29 25.59 52.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.29 25.59 52.40
Tax 7.90 6.60 12.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.39 18.99 39.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.39 18.99 39.64
Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.91 23.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.06 0.79 1.66
Diluted EPS 1.06 0.79 1.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.06 0.79 1.66
Diluted EPS 1.06 0.79 1.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:11 pm
