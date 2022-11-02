Geojit Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.28 crore, down 10.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.28 crore in September 2022 down 10.65% from Rs. 124.54 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.39 crore in September 2022 down 35.94% from Rs. 39.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.77 crore in September 2022 down 29.76% from Rs. 59.47 crore in September 2021.

Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 48.55 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -40.14% over the last 12 months.