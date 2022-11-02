English
    Geojit Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.28 crore, down 10.65% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Geojit Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.28 crore in September 2022 down 10.65% from Rs. 124.54 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.39 crore in September 2022 down 35.94% from Rs. 39.64 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.77 crore in September 2022 down 29.76% from Rs. 59.47 crore in September 2021.

    Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

    Geojit Fin shares closed at 48.55 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -40.14% over the last 12 months.

    Geojit Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.2896.29124.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.2896.29124.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.6631.9932.11
    Depreciation7.046.516.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.200.340.46
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.8230.3232.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.5727.1253.15
    Other Income0.160.210.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.7327.3353.46
    Interest1.441.741.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.2925.5952.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.2925.5952.40
    Tax7.906.6012.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.3918.9939.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.3918.9939.64
    Equity Share Capital23.9123.9123.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.060.791.66
    Diluted EPS1.060.791.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.060.791.66
    Diluted EPS1.060.791.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
