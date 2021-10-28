Geojit Fin Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 124.54 crore, up 21.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.54 crore in September 2021 up 21.17% from Rs. 102.79 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.64 crore in September 2021 up 33.36% from Rs. 29.72 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.47 crore in September 2021 up 29.34% from Rs. 45.98 crore in September 2020.

Geojit Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.25 in September 2020.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 83.75 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.02% returns over the last 6 months and 123.63% over the last 12 months.