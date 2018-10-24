Geojit Fin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 69.34 crore, down 4.05% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 69.34 crore in September 2018 down 4.05% from Rs. 72.27 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.23 crore in September 2018 down 68.96% from Rs. 16.85 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.57 crore in September 2018 down 20.64% from Rs. 28.44 crore in September 2017.

Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.71 in September 2017.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 47.95 on October 04, 2018 (NSE) and has given -54.85% returns over the last 6 months and -64.65% over the last 12 months.