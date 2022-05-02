 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Geojit Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.63 crore, up 0.81% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Geojit Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 116.63 crore in March 2022 up 0.81% from Rs. 115.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.79 crore in March 2022 down 6.85% from Rs. 34.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.71 crore in March 2022 down 1.23% from Rs. 51.34 crore in March 2021.

Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2021.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 65.75 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.68% returns over the last 6 months and 25.36% over the last 12 months.

Geojit Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 116.63 123.70 115.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 116.63 123.70 115.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.77 34.79 33.02
Depreciation 6.10 6.03 5.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.75 0.39 -0.96
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.48 32.78 33.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.52 49.71 44.57
Other Income 1.09 0.22 1.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.61 49.93 45.73
Interest 1.98 1.45 0.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.63 48.48 44.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.63 48.48 44.85
Tax 10.85 12.26 10.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.79 36.21 34.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.79 36.21 34.12
Equity Share Capital 23.90 23.89 23.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 1.52 1.43
Diluted EPS 1.33 1.51 1.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 1.52 1.43
Diluted EPS 1.33 1.51 1.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 08:55 am
