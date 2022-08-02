 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Geojit Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.29 crore, down 16.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Geojit Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 96.29 crore in June 2022 down 16.5% from Rs. 115.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.99 crore in June 2022 down 45.86% from Rs. 35.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.84 crore in June 2022 down 36.58% from Rs. 53.36 crore in June 2021.

Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2021.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 51.10 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Geojit Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 96.29 116.63 115.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 96.29 116.63 115.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.99 32.77 29.54
Depreciation 6.51 6.10 5.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.34 0.75 0.31
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.32 33.48 32.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.12 43.52 47.63
Other Income 0.21 1.09 0.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.33 44.61 47.89
Interest 1.74 1.98 0.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.59 42.63 47.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.59 42.63 47.22
Tax 6.60 10.85 12.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.99 31.79 35.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.99 31.79 35.07
Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.90 23.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.79 1.33 1.47
Diluted EPS 0.79 1.33 1.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.79 1.33 1.47
Diluted EPS 0.79 1.33 1.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Geojit Fin #Geojit Financial services #Results
first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.