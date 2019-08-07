Geojit Fin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.90 crore, up 1.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.90 crore in June 2019 up 1.32% from Rs. 66.03 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2019 down 129.89% from Rs. 10.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.53 crore in June 2019 down 13.05% from Rs. 19.01 crore in June 2018.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 23.95 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.48% returns over the last 6 months and -70.14% over the last 12 months.