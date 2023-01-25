 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Geojit Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.44 crore, down 13.14% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Geojit Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 107.44 crore in December 2022 down 13.14% from Rs. 123.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.61 crore in December 2022 down 40.34% from Rs. 36.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.47 crore in December 2022 down 34.83% from Rs. 55.96 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 107.44 111.28 123.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 107.44 111.28 123.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.84 35.66 34.79
Depreciation 6.95 7.04 6.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.14 0.20 0.39
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.24 33.82 32.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.27 34.57 49.71
Other Income 2.25 0.16 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.52 34.73 49.93
Interest 2.23 1.44 1.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.29 33.29 48.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.29 33.29 48.48
Tax 5.68 7.90 12.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.61 25.39 36.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.61 25.39 36.21
Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.91 23.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 1.06 1.52
Diluted EPS 0.90 1.06 1.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.90 1.06 1.52
Diluted EPS 0.90 1.06 1.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited