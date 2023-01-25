Geojit Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.44 crore, down 13.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.44 crore in December 2022 down 13.14% from Rs. 123.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.61 crore in December 2022 down 40.34% from Rs. 36.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.47 crore in December 2022 down 34.83% from Rs. 55.96 crore in December 2021.