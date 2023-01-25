English
    Geojit Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 107.44 crore, down 13.14% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Geojit Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.44 crore in December 2022 down 13.14% from Rs. 123.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.61 crore in December 2022 down 40.34% from Rs. 36.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.47 crore in December 2022 down 34.83% from Rs. 55.96 crore in December 2021.

    Geojit Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.44111.28123.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.44111.28123.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.8435.6634.79
    Depreciation6.957.046.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.140.200.39
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.2433.8232.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2734.5749.71
    Other Income2.250.160.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.5234.7349.93
    Interest2.231.441.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.2933.2948.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.2933.2948.48
    Tax5.687.9012.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.6125.3936.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.6125.3936.21
    Equity Share Capital23.9123.9123.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.901.061.52
    Diluted EPS0.901.061.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.901.061.52
    Diluted EPS0.901.061.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
