Geojit Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 98.54 crore, up 36.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.54 crore in December 2020 up 36.36% from Rs. 72.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.69 crore in December 2020 up 95.39% from Rs. 14.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.07 crore in December 2020 up 73.6% from Rs. 24.81 crore in December 2019.

Geojit Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2019.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 53.00 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.09% returns over the last 6 months and 92.38% over the last 12 months.