Geojit Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 63.79 crore, down 23.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.79 crore in December 2018 down 23.81% from Rs. 83.72 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.62 crore in December 2018 down 63.28% from Rs. 18.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.93 crore in December 2018 down 54.7% from Rs. 30.75 crore in December 2017.

Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2017.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 47.25 on January 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.94% returns over the last 6 months and -59.65% over the last 12 months.