Geojit Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.20 crore, down 11.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Geojit Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.20 crore in September 2022 down 11.71% from Rs. 127.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.09 crore in September 2022 down 41.58% from Rs. 39.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.95 crore in September 2022 down 34.02% from Rs. 60.55 crore in September 2021.

Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 48.55 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -40.14% over the last 12 months.

Geojit Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 112.20 101.88 127.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 112.20 101.88 127.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.07 34.97 34.70
Depreciation 7.31 6.77 6.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.19 0.36 0.35
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.04 29.63 31.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.59 30.15 54.07
Other Income 0.05 0.14 0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.64 30.29 54.24
Interest 1.48 1.77 1.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.16 28.52 53.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.16 28.52 53.18
Tax 8.47 7.29 13.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.69 21.23 39.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.69 21.23 39.31
Minority Interest -0.67 -0.73 -0.95
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.07 0.79 1.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.09 21.29 39.52
Equity Share Capital 23.91 23.91 23.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.97 0.89 1.66
Diluted EPS 0.96 0.89 1.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.97 0.89 1.66
Diluted EPS 0.96 0.89 1.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 2, 2022 03:22 pm
