Geojit Fin Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.20 crore, down 11.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.20 crore in September 2022 down 11.71% from Rs. 127.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.09 crore in September 2022 down 41.58% from Rs. 39.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.95 crore in September 2022 down 34.02% from Rs. 60.55 crore in September 2021.

Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.66 in September 2021.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 48.55 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.14% returns over the last 6 months and -40.14% over the last 12 months.