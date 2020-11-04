Geojit Fin Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 108.53 crore, up 52.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.53 crore in September 2020 up 52.33% from Rs. 71.25 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.31 crore in September 2020 up 249.3% from Rs. 9.25 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.15 crore in September 2020 up 146.56% from Rs. 20.34 crore in September 2019.

Geojit Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2019.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 40.05 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 94.42% returns over the last 6 months and 35.99% over the last 12 months.