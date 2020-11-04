172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|geojit-fin-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-108-53-crore-up-52-33-y-o-y-6064661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Geojit Fin Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 108.53 crore, up 52.33% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Geojit Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 108.53 crore in September 2020 up 52.33% from Rs. 71.25 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.31 crore in September 2020 up 249.3% from Rs. 9.25 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.15 crore in September 2020 up 146.56% from Rs. 20.34 crore in September 2019.

Geojit Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.36 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in September 2019.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 40.05 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 94.42% returns over the last 6 months and 35.99% over the last 12 months.

Geojit Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations108.5391.0071.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations108.5391.0071.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost28.8726.1926.98
Depreciation5.686.095.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.131.380.15
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses29.4323.5323.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.4133.8014.62
Other Income0.050.070.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.4733.8714.71
Interest0.700.820.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.7633.0614.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax43.7633.0614.40
Tax11.298.694.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.4724.3610.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.4724.3610.18
Minority Interest-0.97-0.72-0.99
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.810.200.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.3123.859.25
Equity Share Capital23.8323.8323.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.361.000.39
Diluted EPS1.361.000.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.361.000.39
Diluted EPS1.361.000.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Geojit Fin #Geojit Financial services #Results

