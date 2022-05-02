Geojit Fin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.80 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.80 crore in March 2022 up 1.17% from Rs. 121.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.76 crore in March 2022 down 4.47% from Rs. 36.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.44 crore in March 2022 down 0.15% from Rs. 54.52 crore in March 2021.

Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in March 2021.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 65.75 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.68% returns over the last 6 months and 25.36% over the last 12 months.