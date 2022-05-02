 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Geojit Fin Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 122.80 crore, up 1.17% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Geojit Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 122.80 crore in March 2022 up 1.17% from Rs. 121.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.76 crore in March 2022 down 4.47% from Rs. 36.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.44 crore in March 2022 down 0.15% from Rs. 54.52 crore in March 2021.

Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in March 2021.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 65.75 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.68% returns over the last 6 months and 25.36% over the last 12 months.

Geojit Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 122.80 129.56 121.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 122.80 129.56 121.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.64 37.50 35.78
Depreciation 6.34 6.30 5.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.71 0.40 -0.91
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.57 31.73 33.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.55 53.64 47.45
Other Income 0.54 0.01 1.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.10 53.65 48.62
Interest 1.94 1.51 0.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.15 52.14 47.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.15 52.14 47.73
Tax 11.29 13.28 11.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.86 38.87 36.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.86 38.87 36.16
Minority Interest -1.04 -0.90 -0.78
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.94 0.89 1.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 34.76 38.87 36.39
Equity Share Capital 23.90 23.89 23.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 1.63 1.53
Diluted EPS 1.45 1.63 1.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 1.63 1.53
Diluted EPS 1.45 1.63 1.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Geojit Fin #Geojit Financial services #Results
first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
