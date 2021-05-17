Geojit Fin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 121.38 crore, up 47.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.38 crore in March 2021 up 47.47% from Rs. 82.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.39 crore in March 2021 up 94.08% from Rs. 18.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.52 crore in March 2021 up 67.81% from Rs. 32.49 crore in March 2020.

Geojit Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2020.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 66.75 on May 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.85% returns over the last 6 months and 242.31% over the last 12 months.