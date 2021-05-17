MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Geojit Fin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 121.38 crore, up 47.47% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Geojit Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 121.38 crore in March 2021 up 47.47% from Rs. 82.31 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.39 crore in March 2021 up 94.08% from Rs. 18.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.52 crore in March 2021 up 67.81% from Rs. 32.49 crore in March 2020.

Geojit Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.79 in March 2020.

Close

Geojit Fin shares closed at 66.75 on May 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.85% returns over the last 6 months and 242.31% over the last 12 months.

Geojit Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations121.38104.0882.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations121.38104.0882.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost35.7828.6426.48
Depreciation5.905.606.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-0.911.36--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.1527.6923.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.4540.7825.17
Other Income1.180.530.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.6241.3125.54
Interest0.890.680.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.7340.6324.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax47.7340.6324.86
Tax11.5610.445.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.1630.1919.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.1630.1919.26
Minority Interest-0.78-0.89-0.95
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.001.310.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.3930.6118.75
Equity Share Capital23.8423.8323.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.531.280.79
Diluted EPS1.531.280.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.531.280.79
Diluted EPS1.531.280.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Geojit Fin #Geojit Financial services #Results
first published: May 17, 2021 10:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.