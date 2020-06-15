Geojit Fin Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 82.31 crore, up 15.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.31 crore in March 2020 up 15.65% from Rs. 71.17 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.75 crore in March 2020 up 153.04% from Rs. 7.41 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.49 crore in March 2020 up 83.98% from Rs. 17.66 crore in March 2019.

Geojit Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2019.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 23.10 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.48% returns over the last 6 months and -32.55% over the last 12 months.