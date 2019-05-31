Geojit Fin Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 71.17 crore, down 18.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.17 crore in March 2019 down 18.28% from Rs. 87.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.41 crore in March 2019 down 61.57% from Rs. 19.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.66 crore in March 2019 down 47.42% from Rs. 33.59 crore in March 2018.

Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2018.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 39.05 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.82% returns over the last 6 months and -58.76% over the last 12 months.