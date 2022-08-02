Geojit Fin Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.88 crore, down 15.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.88 crore in June 2022 down 15.69% from Rs. 120.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.29 crore in June 2022 down 43.17% from Rs. 37.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.06 crore in June 2022 down 35.28% from Rs. 57.26 crore in June 2021.

Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in June 2021.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 51.10 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)