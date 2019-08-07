Geojit Fin Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 69.64 crore, down 4.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.64 crore in June 2019 down 4.18% from Rs. 72.68 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2019 down 75.22% from Rs. 12.67 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2019 down 13.21% from Rs. 23.70 crore in June 2018.

Geojit Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2018.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 23.95 on August 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.48% returns over the last 6 months and -70.14% over the last 12 months.