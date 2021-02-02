Geojit Fin Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 104.08 crore, up 33.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.08 crore in December 2020 up 33.62% from Rs. 77.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2020 up 92.64% from Rs. 15.89 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.91 crore in December 2020 up 64.25% from Rs. 28.56 crore in December 2019.

Geojit Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.67 in December 2019.

Geojit Fin shares closed at 52.95 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.39% returns over the last 6 months and 92.20% over the last 12 months.