Genus Prime Inf Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 31.66% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genus Prime Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 31.66% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 6919.26% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Genus Prime Inf shares closed at 12.45 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.85% returns over the last 6 months and 107.15% over the last 12 months.

Genus Prime Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.05 0.03 0.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.05 0.03 0.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.03
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.00
Depreciation -- -- 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.01 0.00
Other Income 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.01 0.00
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.04 -0.01 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Tax -0.04 -0.01 0.00
Tax -- -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.01 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.01 0.00
Equity Share Capital 2.99 2.99 2.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.00 2.14
Diluted EPS -0.03 -- 2.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.00 2.14
Diluted EPS -0.03 -- 2.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

