Genus Prime Inf Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 78.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2020 up 78.44% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 102.76% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Genus Prime Inf EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2019.

Genus Prime Inf shares closed at 4.11 on February 05, 2021 (BSE)