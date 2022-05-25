 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Genus Prime Inf Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 82.05% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Prime Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 82.05% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 45.03% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Genus Prime Inf shares closed at 12.45 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.85% returns over the last 6 months and 107.15% over the last 12 months.

Genus Prime Infra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.05 0.04 0.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.05 0.04 0.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.00 -0.03
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.05 0.00 -0.03
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 0.00 -0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 0.00 -0.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 0.00 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 0.00 -0.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.05 0.00 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 2.99 2.99 2.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.00 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.03 -- -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.00 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.03 -- -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:31 am
