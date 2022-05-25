Genus Prime Inf Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 82.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 82.05% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 45.03% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Genus Prime Inf shares closed at 12.45 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.85% returns over the last 6 months and 107.15% over the last 12 months.