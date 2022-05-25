English
    Genus Prime Inf Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 82.05% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Genus Prime Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2022 up 82.05% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 45.03% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

    Genus Prime Inf shares closed at 12.45 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 69.85% returns over the last 6 months and 107.15% over the last 12 months.

    Genus Prime Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.040.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.050.040.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.020.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.00-0.03
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.050.00-0.03
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.050.00-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.050.00-0.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.00-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.00-0.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.050.00-0.03
    Equity Share Capital2.992.992.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.00-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.03---0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.00-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.03---0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 25, 2022 09:31 am
