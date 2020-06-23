Genus Prime Inf Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 62.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 62.04% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 130.89% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

Genus Prime Inf EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2019.

Genus Prime Inf shares closed at 1.53 on June 22, 2020 (BSE)