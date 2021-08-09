Genus Prime Inf Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 10.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 10.03% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 6800% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Genus Prime Inf shares closed at 6.80 on August 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 59.25% returns over the last 6 months