Genus Prime Inf Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 64.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2021 down 64.14% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 129.75% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Genus Prime Inf shares closed at 11.57 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.10% returns over the last 6 months and 202.88% over the last 12 months.