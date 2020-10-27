Genus Power Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 165.12 crore, down 40.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.12 crore in September 2020 down 40.05% from Rs. 275.44 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2020 down 72.1% from Rs. 24.25 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.17 crore in September 2020 down 13.76% from Rs. 47.74 crore in September 2019.

Genus Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.95 in September 2019.

Genus Power shares closed at 27.10 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 77.01% returns over the last 6 months and 9.49% over the last 12 months.