Genus Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 202.32 crore, up 11.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.32 crore in March 2023 up 11.75% from Rs. 181.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.47 crore in March 2023 up 13.58% from Rs. 10.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.25 crore in March 2023 up 11.17% from Rs. 28.11 crore in March 2022.

Genus Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2022.

Genus Power shares closed at 87.02 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.83% returns over the last 6 months and -4.11% over the last 12 months.