    Genus Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 202.32 crore, up 11.75% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genus Power Infrastructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 202.32 crore in March 2023 up 11.75% from Rs. 181.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.47 crore in March 2023 up 13.58% from Rs. 10.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.25 crore in March 2023 up 11.17% from Rs. 28.11 crore in March 2022.

    Genus Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2022.

    Genus Power shares closed at 87.02 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.83% returns over the last 6 months and -4.11% over the last 12 months.

    Genus Power Infrastructures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations202.32200.40181.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations202.32200.40181.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials153.45130.05126.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.10-2.30-11.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.1731.4127.29
    Depreciation4.644.695.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.6520.7319.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.5115.8114.10
    Other Income4.108.228.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6124.0323.08
    Interest9.067.575.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.5516.4517.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.5516.4517.61
    Tax5.084.816.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.4711.6410.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.4711.6410.98
    Equity Share Capital25.7625.7625.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.450.42
    Diluted EPS0.480.450.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.450.42
    Diluted EPS0.480.450.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 10:44 am