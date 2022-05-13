Genus Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.04 crore, down 5.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.04 crore in March 2022 down 5.05% from Rs. 190.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.98 crore in March 2022 down 63.19% from Rs. 29.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.11 crore in March 2022 down 34.43% from Rs. 42.87 crore in March 2021.

Genus Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in March 2021.

Genus Power shares closed at 81.15 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.57% returns over the last 6 months and 52.97% over the last 12 months.