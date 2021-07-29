Genus Power Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 130.36 crore, up 55.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.36 crore in June 2021 up 55.15% from Rs. 84.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 101.58% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.78 crore in June 2021 up 53.78% from Rs. 7.01 crore in June 2020.

Genus Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2020.

Genus Power shares closed at 70.75 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 104.18% returns over the last 6 months and 200.42% over the last 12 months.