Genus Power Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 275.27 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genus Power Infrastructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 275.27 crore in June 2019 up 15.38% from Rs. 238.57 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.16 crore in June 2019 up 40.12% from Rs. 14.39 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.81 crore in June 2019 up 46.87% from Rs. 30.51 crore in June 2018.

Genus Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2018.

Genus Power shares closed at 19.70 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -36.66% returns over the last 6 months and -50.93% over the last 12 months.