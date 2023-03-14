English
    Genus Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.40 crore, up 2.31% Y-o-Y

    March 14, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genus Power Infrastructures are:Net Sales at Rs 200.40 crore in December 2022 up 2.31% from Rs. 195.87 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.64 crore in December 2022 up 41.64% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.72 crore in December 2022 up 14.56% from Rs. 25.07 crore in December 2021.
    Genus Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.Genus Power shares closed at 90.00 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.03% returns over the last 6 months and 41.96% over the last 12 months.
    Genus Power Infrastructures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations200.40218.63195.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations200.40218.63195.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials130.05159.81121.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.30-13.753.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.4131.9127.40
    Depreciation4.694.755.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.7323.8022.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.8112.1115.70
    Other Income8.227.664.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0319.7719.86
    Interest7.575.827.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.4513.9512.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.4513.9512.59
    Tax4.813.744.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.6410.218.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.6410.218.22
    Equity Share Capital25.7625.7525.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.390.32
    Diluted EPS0.450.390.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.390.32
    Diluted EPS0.450.390.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 14, 2023 11:22 am