Genus Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.40 crore, up 2.31% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genus Power Infrastructures are:

Net Sales at Rs 200.40 crore in December 2022 up 2.31% from Rs. 195.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.64 crore in December 2022 up 41.64% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.72 crore in December 2022 up 14.56% from Rs. 25.07 crore in December 2021.

Genus Power Infrastructures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 200.40 218.63 195.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 200.40 218.63 195.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 130.05 159.81 121.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.30 -13.75 3.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.41 31.91 27.40
Depreciation 4.69 4.75 5.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.73 23.80 22.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.81 12.11 15.70
Other Income 8.22 7.66 4.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.03 19.77 19.86
Interest 7.57 5.82 7.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.45 13.95 12.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.45 13.95 12.59
Tax 4.81 3.74 4.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.64 10.21 8.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.64 10.21 8.22
Equity Share Capital 25.76 25.75 25.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 0.39 0.32
Diluted EPS 0.45 0.39 0.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 0.39 0.32
Diluted EPS 0.45 0.39 0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited