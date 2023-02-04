Genus Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.40 crore, up 2.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.40 crore in December 2022 up 2.31% from Rs. 195.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.64 crore in December 2022 up 41.64% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.72 crore in December 2022 up 14.56% from Rs. 25.07 crore in December 2021.

Genus Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.

