    Genus Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.40 crore, up 2.31% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Genus Power Infrastructures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 200.40 crore in December 2022 up 2.31% from Rs. 195.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.64 crore in December 2022 up 41.64% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.72 crore in December 2022 up 14.56% from Rs. 25.07 crore in December 2021.

    Genus Power Infrastructures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations200.40218.63195.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations200.40218.63195.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials130.05159.81121.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.30-13.753.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.4131.9127.40
    Depreciation4.694.755.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.7323.8022.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.8112.1115.70
    Other Income8.227.664.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0319.7719.86
    Interest7.575.827.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.4513.9512.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.4513.9512.59
    Tax4.813.744.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.6410.218.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.6410.218.22
    Equity Share Capital25.7625.7525.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.390.32
    Diluted EPS0.450.390.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.390.32
    Diluted EPS0.450.390.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
