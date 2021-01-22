Genus Power Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 168.03 crore, down 37.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.03 crore in December 2020 down 37.31% from Rs. 268.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.90 crore in December 2020 down 33.34% from Rs. 26.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.62 crore in December 2020 down 31.22% from Rs. 54.70 crore in December 2019.

Genus Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2019.

Genus Power shares closed at 36.30 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.38% returns over the last 6 months and 21.00% over the last 12 months.