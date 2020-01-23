Genus Power Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 268.03 crore, down 8.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.03 crore in December 2019 down 8.23% from Rs. 292.08 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.86 crore in December 2019 up 16.56% from Rs. 23.04 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.70 crore in December 2019 up 24.8% from Rs. 43.83 crore in December 2018.

Genus Power EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2018.

Genus Power shares closed at 30.35 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 75.43% returns over the last 6 months and 0.17% over the last 12 months.