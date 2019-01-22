Genus Power Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 292.08 crore, up 45.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.08 crore in December 2018 up 45.9% from Rs. 200.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.04 crore in December 2018 up 74.33% from Rs. 13.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.83 crore in December 2018 up 58.17% from Rs. 27.71 crore in December 2017.

Genus Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2017.

Genus Power shares closed at 30.00 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given -23.37% returns over the last 6 months and -63.05% over the last 12 months.