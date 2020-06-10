Genus Power Infrastructures Q4 net profit at Rs 14 crore

Genus Power Infrastructures on Wednesday posted consolidated net profit of Rs 13.9 crore for March 2020 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.04 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income in the said quarter stood at Rs 251.89 crore as against Rs 305.36 crore a year ago.

For the financial year 2019-20, consolidated net profit was registered Rs 72.61 crore as compared to Rs 47.98 crore in 2018-19.

Total income in FY20 was Rs 1,076.51 crore as against Rs 1,066.34 crore in FY19.

Shares of the company closed 1.47 percent up at Rs 18.64 on the BSE.