you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Genus Power Infrastructures Q4 net profit at Rs 14 crore

Total income in the said quarter stood at Rs 251.89 crore as against Rs 305.36 crore a year ago.

Genus Power Infrastructures on Wednesday posted consolidated net profit of Rs 13.9 crore for March 2020 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10.04 crore in the year-ago quarter.



For the financial year 2019-20, consolidated net profit was registered Rs 72.61 crore as compared to Rs 47.98 crore in 2018-19.

Total income in FY20 was Rs 1,076.51 crore as against Rs 1,066.34 crore in FY19.

Shares of the company closed 1.47 percent up at Rs 18.64 on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Business #Genus Power Infrastructures #Results

