Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Genus Power Infrastructures Q1 net profit down to Rs 10.82 crore

Total income fell to Rs 107.25 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 273.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Genus Power Infrastructures on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.82 crore in June quarter as against Rs 12.37 crore in the year-ago period.

For 2019-20, the company's net profit was at Rs 72.61 crore, while total income stood at Rs 1,076.51 crore.

The company's board of directors also approved a dividend of 0.10 rupee (10 paisa) per equity share for 2019-20.

The payment of dividend is subject to approval of members at the ensuing 28th Annual General Meeting, it said.
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 07:35 pm

