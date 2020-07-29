Genus Power Infrastructures Q1 net profit down to Rs 10.82 crore

Genus Power Infrastructures on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.82 crore in June quarter as against Rs 12.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 107.25 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 273.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

For 2019-20, the company's net profit was at Rs 72.61 crore, while total income stood at Rs 1,076.51 crore.

The company's board of directors also approved a dividend of 0.10 rupee (10 paisa) per equity share for 2019-20.

The payment of dividend is subject to approval of members at the ensuing 28th Annual General Meeting, it said.